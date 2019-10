EMR, GB| When we first posted on Bahamas Press, some told us our photos off Eight Mile Rock were FAKE, and UNREAL! Some people even said our report was a lie.

But today photos taken from boats give you a closeup inspection of the rigs which have entered the Bahamas off Eight Mile Rock.

Are they here to drill? Shouldn’t the Bahamas Government tell us? Or is it not our business to know anything about what the Cabinet Decides? This is amazing indeed!

Keep ya eyes on dem!

We report yinner decide!