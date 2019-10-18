John Bull Group of Companies Presents Cheque to #fitforschool to Assist Hurricane Dorian-Impacted Schoolchildren

Mrs. Patricia Minnis, wife of the Prime Minister and patron of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation’s “#fitforschool” initiative, was on hand as John Bull Group of Companies presented a cheque that will go towards uniforms for school students displaced by Hurricane Dorian. The presentation took place at the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, Thursday, October 17, 2019. Pictured from left: Inga Bowleg, Director of Business Development, John Bull Group of Companies; Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, Chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC); Mrs. Minnis; Kim Gibson, Manager, Carey’s Fabric & Uniform Store; Kim Sawyer, Deputy Director, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; and Charlamae Fernander, Assistant Director, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)

Nassau, The Bahamas – Inga Bowleg, Director of Business Development, John Bull Group of Companies, presented Mrs. Patricia Minnis, wife of the Prime Minister, and Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, Chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC), with a cheque that will go towards the BCCEC’s-led #fitforschool initiative of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister. The presentation took place at the Office of the Spouse, October 17, 2019.

Mrs. Minnis, who is the patron of the initiative, expressed her appreciation for the donation that will go towards uniforms for around 50 students, displaced by Hurricane Dorian who are now residing in New Providence, to attend school.

She praised the initiative as well as those businesses giving back, noting that students will feel more comfortable in the classroom wearing a uniform like their fellow classmates rather than standing out dressed in their own clothes.

Carey’s Fabric & Uniform Store, which was represented by Manager, Kim Gibson, is also extending a 25 percent discount to displaced students.

The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development has advised the number of students expected to be in need of uniforms, as well as the cost of a uniform for each child. The Ministry was represented by Kim Sawyer, Deputy Director, and Charlamae Fernander, Assistant Director.

The #fitforschool initiative was created with the intention of sourcing and equipping students displaced by Hurricane Dorian with essential items as they return to school. These items include textbooks, uniforms, and footwear.

The BCCEC has partnered with a number of influential women in the business sector, as well as philanthropists, who have agreed to assist in the sourcing of funding. This is the first of many donations expected to be received.

The Ministries of Education and Social Services have also advised, and partnered with BCCEC.