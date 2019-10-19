2 rescued after cargo plane that left South Florida crashes near Bahamas

Plane departed from Opa-locka en route to Nassau

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Two people were rescued Friday after a cargo plane that departed from South Florida crashed off the coast of the Bahamas, authorities said.

The DC-3 propeller plane that took off from Opa-locka Executive Airport lost an engine and crashed into the water off the coast of Nassau, the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association told Local 10 News.

This is the third plane crash in the Bahamas in just over a week the lastest being a private aircraft in waters at Norman’s Cay in the Exumas. No one was injured in that crash.