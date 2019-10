file photo

NASSAU| Bahamian police tonight were investigating homicide #92 deep in the Pinewood community.

Police were called into the Buttonwood Street part of the community shortly after 10 pm Sunday where one male was confirmed dead.

This latest incident is recorded as the 92nd homicide for the year.

Last year’s 2018 official homicide count by police was just 91, even though we at BP recorded a higher number.

