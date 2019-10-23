Shaunae Miller-Uibo receives the Order of Lignum Vitae

Bahamian Olympian Shaunae Miller-Uibo

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Bahamian Olympian Shaunae Miller-Uibo was invested with her National Honour — the Order of Lignum Vitae –on Tuesday at Government House.

She was one of 21 Bahamians who received 2019 National Honours and were invested for excellence in national service by Governor-General His Excellency the Most Hon. Cornelius A. Smith at Government House recently.

At the National Honours Investiture Ceremony on National Heroes Day, October 14, the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis applauded the achievements of the honourees; he also commended the “courage” and “grace” of many fellow citizens who put their lives at risk during, and after, the passage of Hurricane Dorian.