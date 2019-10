Halson Moultrie HOUSE SPEAKER

Speaking of the Parliament Halson Moultrie wants to look inside ya phone these days when you come to PARLIAMENT!

On Wednesday the SPEAKER ordered a reporter to turn over their cellphone so he could look into it and delete an item out! This was a first! NOT ONE FNM MP stood to their feet to defend the freedoms of the press. The entire press core should have walked out of the chamber in disgust!

We at BP have some words for the SPEAKER! HE IS A JACKASS!

