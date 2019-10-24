Emergency meeting at NIB with Chairman, Minister and Executives as the workers head for a STRIKE VOTE THIS FRIDAY!

NIB Headquarters

Bahamas Press is learning an emergency meeting was called into the National Insurance Board at 1:30pm today.

The Chairman, the Director and the Minister were all locked down for hours.

However, we at BP are learning the Chairman walked out of the meeting and left the property leaving the Director and Minister in discussions.

Staff are hot and are about to go on strike. A strike vote is to be held this Friday and the vote chorus is “YES”!

And for the first time in years it looks as if pensioners – the precious pearls of the nation – will not get their cheques for November and December in the bank. Union Officials say if they cannot hear they will feel!

We report yinner decide!