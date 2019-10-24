Statement From Chairman of The Progressive Liberal Party On The Passing of Calsey Johnson

Calsey Johnson passes

It was with great sadness that the party learned this morning of the passing of former Senator and High Commissioner Calsey Johnson. He was one of our Stalwart Councillors. He supported the Progressive cause to the end and never wavered.

Calsey Johnson was a man of many parts. He was, however, first and foremost a broadcaster. He set his feet down and cast his lot at ZNS and the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, serving in various capacities and ultimately in the highest offices.

Together with Ed Bethel, Louis Hanchell and Sir Charles Carter, they transformed ZNS radio and pioneered ZNS television and molded the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas into the service nationwide that it is today. As General Manager, he welcomed Her Majesty The Queen to open the brand new ZNS televison service in 1977.

Following his retirement from Broadcasting, he spent time in the private sector but answered the call of the PLP and Sir Lynden Pindling to serve as the Party’s Secretary General, as a candidate for elected office in Bamboo Town, in the Senate and later answered the call again of Prime Minister Perry Christie to serve as High Commissioner to Ottawa.

In all of those roles he excelled. He was a faithful soldier and trusted ally of the late Sir Lynden Pindling. He was especially proud to be a son of Eleuthera and of the settlement of Hatchet Bay.

On behalf of the Leader Philip Brave Davis, Deputy Chester Cooper, our entire Parliamentary team, all officers and members, we extend our condolences to his wife Dulcena and the entire family. A true patriot has left us. He may be gone but will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace.