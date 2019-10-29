A collapse of law and order followed Hurricane Dorian on Abaco as senior police abandoned their post in Marsh Harbour, a report reveals!

Police left the door to the station in Marsh Harbour unlocked with confiscated drugs, guns, ammunition, money, along with a safe and evidence and with criminal files, all exposed in the open – BP calls for a Commission of Inquiry in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on Abaco!

The Marsh Harbour Police Station

ABACO| A systemic failure of law and order took place in Abaco in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, a report now reveals, and it is still unclear if the Government was aware of the chaotic conditions that resulted in that collapse.

Bahamas Press is now reading sensitive classified information about what followed as a result of mass looting in Marsh Harbour in the wake of the killer hurricane which claimed the lives of hundreds.

BP can reveal a report logged at the command of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Tellis Bethel showed that even after one month following Hurricane Dorian Marsh Harbour, in particular, remained without sufficient security teams to police the disorder and confusion in the aftermath. Thousands homeless, hundreds dead and a serious lack of much-needed supplies were the conditions on the ground.

Bahamas Press is learning also that up to October 1st – some 30 days after Dorian’s passage – the Marsh Harbour Police Station was left abandoned by officers thereto assigned. High Command at the Royal Bahamas Police Force assigned to the community namely under Superintendent Johnson from the Police Computer Unit on Marsh Harbour was posted to help fill in the gaps following the storm, but the story got worse.

BP can report a joint operation conducted in the Marsh Harbour community discovered still one month later that the station was not only abandoned, but the contents found therein shocking.

Police officers not only abandoned the police station but left the door to the station unlocked with scores confiscated drugs, guns, ammunition, money, along with a safe and evidence along with criminal files – all exposed in the open at the Marsh Harbour Police Station. What in the hell is this?

We are now learning that only days later following that shocking discovery Superintendent Johnson was recalled to the capital.

The dangerous discovery must have led to a shocking embarrassment to the High Command of the Police Force and Minister Marvin Dames who almost swore that there was no looting on Abaco and that the situation on the ground was nothing to be concerned about. But now this report tells the real story!

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis at one point not only called for more security on the ground in Abaco in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian but also toyed with the idea of introducing a curfew on the island to maintain the law and order of the community.

Not a word of the report’s findings has been made public until now. The press has made not one inquiry over the conditions of the Marsh Harbour Police Station. Why? And where were the assigned officers in Marsh Harbour in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian who abandoned their posts? What has the force done with them? Boy, this is serious!

New officers now being sent to the island of Abaco have been privately contracted by businesspersons to look after their contents, which means the community is still not being properly served! Lord, wherein the hell is Ellison Greenslade and some eight top high-ranking police officers sent on vacation leave before Hurricane Dorian. This is a crying shame!

Does this country look as if it is being managed to you?

Bahamas Press is calling for a Commission of Inquiry on Security in Abaco and the decisions made in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

We report yinner decide!