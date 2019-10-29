Minnis Government is in CRISIS as Hutchison Whampoa has communicated to the Government that it will not rebuild Freeport’s airport following Dorian…

Grand Bahama International Airport.

PM Minnis MOST HONOURABLE EVER refuses to sit and speak with Hutchison Whampoa and the man is still PM?

FREEPORT| Well, more news comes from the Cabinet of the Bahamas as Hutchison Whampoa – with global revenues of more than $54 BILLION – has communicated to the Minnis Government that it will not rebuild the Grand Bahama International Airport!

The news caught PM Hubert Minnis by surprise and will surely hurt any future redevelopment of Grand Bahama if the island gateway does not open to the world for business.

A closed, destroyed, underdeveloped airport will not only choke any Tourism Development for Grand Bahama, which has been suffering for years now, but will stall any future investment in the island. Airlift makes tourism tick and, if there is no airlift happening, then there will be many days of darkness and hunger for Grand Bahamians.

We at BP ask WHAT will Hubert Minnis now DO? Will he keep trusting in the Grand Bahama Port Authority to solve the growing crisis on the island of the Nation’s Second City? Or will he go MIA and say nothing while discussing like a horse’s ass old stories about the 1987 “cutass” elections against his party by the Pindling Government!?

Will PM Minnis and his CABINET show some spark of vision and invite the Vantage Airport Group into Grand Bahama to raise capital to redevelop and open the GBI Airport? Or will he reopen his election talk ass book and attack Lynden Pindling, Cecil Wallace Whitfield and all the players of the past Bahamas who now lay sleeping?

Maybe the “Do Nothing But Lying” PM Minnis will just close up shop and let Grand Bahamians die, even though his party has some 7 MPs in the Parliament; all elected to fix Grand Bahama and Abaco?

We hear the people are now fighting for water in the affected communities following Hurricane Dorian’s passage for more than eight weeks ago.

Meanwhile has anyone figured out why ZNS 810AM was taken off the national airwaves?

