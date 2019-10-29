The Bahamas Press Club joins BP on the SPEAKER’s ruling against the media!

Hon. Halson Moultrie – Speaker of the Parliament

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Press Club is appalled by the ruling of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Hon Halson Moultrie on Wednesday, that a Nassau Guardian reporter’s cell phone be turned over to the clerk and that images be deleted.

Mr. Moultrie then followed that order with a virtual tongue lashing of the Bahamian media, claiming that “false” and “fake” reports and opinionated stories are appearing in the newspapers.

“We would not have a problem with that if the Speaker had given credence to his remarks and stated the false and fake reports, and identified the newspapers,” says Press Club President Anthony Capron.

But he did not.

“We recognize that the Speaker is the presiding officer in the House, the person who must ensure that the rules are observed and are followed. However, he must be careful that that he is not seen to be, and does not become a dictator in the Chamber,” says Capron