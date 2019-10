Hon. Madam Justice Vera Watkins as Acting Chief Justice

NASSAU| Does anyone know what is happening with the Country’s new Chief Justice Brian Moree?

He is out of the office once again for another long period? What is happening with that? The second time his appointment to the BENCH.

His Excellency, the Most Hon. Cornelius A. Smith, Governor-General, swore in the Hon. Madam Justice Vera Watkins as Acting Chief Justice on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Government House.