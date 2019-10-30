PM on Abaco for Town Meetings today…

Government plans not to rebuild any homes in the affected communities – Will Minnis tell residents this?

PM Minnis landing in Abaco this morning.

ABACO| We are learning Prime Minister Minnis just moments ago landed on Abaco to begin a series of Town Meetings on the cays.

The meetings are expected to update residents on the progress of the government since Hurricane Dorian.

Mind you, bodies are still being found in Abaco. And yesterday BP revealed a shocking report of conditions left at the Marsh Harbour police station following the storm.

Bahamas Press knows the Bahamas Government has no plans to rebuild homes in the affected communities and we hope PM Minnis conveys that point. Cleanup is slow and the recovery will be a long exercise for the island.

We report yinner decide!