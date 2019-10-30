RBDF Responds to Social Media Videos﻿

Coral Harbour Base, 30 OCT. ‘19 (RBDF): The Royal Bahamas Defence Force wishes to advise the general public that the organization is committed to guarding our heritage, and is concerned about human rights in light of videos that are circulating on social media.

As we continue to serve the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the RBDF assures that the preservation of freedom of residents and non-residents will be upheld to a high standard.

The Acting Commander Defence Force, Captain Raymond King, also wishes to advise that the organization is committed to the principles of peace and security, and hence is investigating the matter.