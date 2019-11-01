Traffic fatality on the streets of Grand Bahama claims the life of CHRISTOPHER COOPER!

Grand Bahama man Christopher Cooper dies in a fatal bike accident early Thursday morning.

Freeport| Bahamas Press is reporting the fatal accident involving Christopher Cooper, who is the grandson of prominent Grand Bahama entrepreneur Rev. Hayward Cooper’s on Thursday morning in Freeport.

Police reported shortly after midnight Grand Bahama police received a report of a road traffic accident that occurred on Sea Horse road near Windsor Park, Lucaya; involving a Yahama motorcycle and a Honda vehicle.

EMS personnel rendered medical assistance and transported the adult male rider of the motorcycle to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Christopher was the Manager at his family owned franchise Pollo Tropical.

His uncle, who was a Pastor at Myles Munroe’s BFM Freeport branch and prominent Gynecologist Dr. Hayward Cooper, also tragically died in a jet ski incident a few years ago in Freeport.

Young Cooper is the son of prominent businessman Minister Paxton Cooper.

BP sends our condolences to the family and prayer ask The God Of All Mercises grant him rest.

