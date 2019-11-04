If ya mah missing call CDU, not NEMA!

NEMA says if ya mah missing since Hurricane Dorian contact CDU NOT NEMA! Well, what in da hell is dis? #chaos

NASSAU| NEMA says since Septemeber 25th they have not been responsible anymore for saying who is missing since Hurricane Dorian and so if ya looking for ya MAH go ask CDU! BOY MINNIS YINNER DAMN COLD!!!!

STATEMENT: “The latest report on the number of missing persons officially released by NEMA was in its weekly snapshot dated Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Since then, NEMA has no longer officially issued a missing persons’ report.”

All inquiries should be made at the Central Detective Unit in New Providence and Grand Bahama, and at the Abaco Police Station located in the Government Complex in Marsh Harbour. The following contacts are:



CDU New Providence242-502-9919

CDU Grand Bahama242-352-9774/5242-352-2468

Abaco Police Station, Marsh Harbour242-806-7016