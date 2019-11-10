POLICE INVESTIGATES TRAFFIC FATALITY IN SPANISH WELLS, ELEUTHERA

NASSAU| Police on the island of Eleuthera are investigating a traffic collision, Sunday, 10th November, 2019 which left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly before 2:00am, a male was driving a red 2015 Honda Civic in Spanish Wells, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall, resulting in him receiving serious injuries.

He was transported to the Community Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department, New Providence will travel to Spanish Wells, to continue investigations into this incident.