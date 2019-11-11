Man shot to death 1am this morning after arriving home this morning….homicide #94

file photo

Nassau| Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident, Monday, 11th November, 2019 which has left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00am, a man and a woman arrived at their residence on Ashley Close off Hawk Ridge Road, Carmichael Road, when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire in their direction, shooting the male multiple times about his body, before running away.

The injured man was transported to hospital and a short time later succumbed to his injuries. The woman was not injured.

The incident records the 94th homicide for the year. The country had not recorded one homicide since October 21 when a murder occurred in the Shantytown off Excellence Estates.