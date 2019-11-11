Who wanted Antonio Saunders dead? Homicide #94

Antonio Saunders 32 gunned down outside his home 1am this morning.

NASSAU| Police have now confirmed to us that a 32-year-old man was shot up outside his home and then died in hospital early this morning.

The murder records the 94th homicide incident for the year after almost three weeks of silence on the streets.

Antonio Saunders, we understand, had just arrived home on Ashley Close off Hawk Ridge Road, Carmichael Road with his girlfriend at 1am on Monday morning when, out of nearby bushes, he was ambushed by a lone gunman who shot him multiple times about his body. He died in hospital.

What is the motive? Who wanted Saunders dead? Was this some drug deal gone badly? Was he wanted or known by police? Or perhaps this was some retaliatory killing and no one knows why? Possibly some love triangle resulting in a murderous, jealous rage? Or maybe some dispute over land or assets? No one can tell us but detectives are on the case to discover what was the motive for this crime.

His girlfriend was left unharmed. We need footage from the cameras.

We report yinner decide!