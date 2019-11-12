Gang Rapists at lurking Potter’s Cay Dock? Two males raped a woman, slice her face and threw her overboard naked Monday morning!

Potter’s Cay Dock.

NASSAU| Police are still tightlipped and all quiet following a near-deadly gang rape and beating incident of a woman at Potter’s Cay Dock on early Monday morning.

Only Bahamas Press will tell you the female victim, who is Bahamian, was found clinging to a boat engine Monday morning with a huge slash on her face. Bleeding in the water all through the night. Lord have mercy.

The female reported to police that she was raped by two men, beaten and then thrown her into the harbor at Potter’s Cay, and left for dead sometime around 1 am.

The victim was rescued by a passing vessel shortly after 6:00 am and transported to hospital she was treated.

Police have reported to the press that a 41-year-old male is now in custody and is assisting police with the investigation.

But there is a problem. This incident happened on Monday morning. How come nothing was ever reported of a female discovered naked and pulled from waters off Potter’s Cay Dock? What is that about? Why is police hiding information for the overall national security of the citizenry?! Ya think Marvin Dames dem don’t know better than this? What is this? And why you think the Crisis Centre People are so quiet about these incidents?

We report yinner decide!