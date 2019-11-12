The Bahamas set to get BLACKLISTED once again a third time under Minnis Govt!

Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis

The PM jets off today and takes a huge ‘gussiemae’ delegation leaves for Brussels as the Bahamas is about to get Blacklisted and Downgraded at the same time….

NASSAU, THE Bahamas – The Most Honourable Dr. Hubert A. Minnis, O.N., M.P. Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas departs Nassau for Brussels, Belgium 12th – 15th November 2019 Delegation: • The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis, Prime Minister • Sen. The Hon. Carl W. Bethel, Attorney General & Minister of Legal Affairs • The Hon. Darren Henfield, Minister of Foreign Affairs • The Hon. Ellsworth Johnson, Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration • Mr. Joshua Sears, Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister • Mrs. Viana Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer, Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit • Mrs. Erica Cox, Director of Communications, Office of the Prime Minister • Insp. Edgar Kemp, Aide to the Prime Minister • Ms. Yontalay Bowe, Personal Assistant/Photographer, Office of the Prime Minister • Mr. Ricardo Moss, Protocol Officer to the Prime Minister • Mr. Tony Williams, Guest.

The government has not met the EU requirement and blacklisting is about to come down on the Bahamas once again. The PM believes a strong presence will cause EU leaders to change their minds.

