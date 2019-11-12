The BUT saga continues while the ‘churrin’ dem play under the dilly tree at Carlton E. Francis Primary!

Nassau| With the courts ruling in the Union’s favor, ordering the teachers to return to the classrooms of their designated schools, the principal has denied educators entry into the school, defying the court’s ruling. THIS IS CONTEMPT!

Such action begs the questions: who is running the Ministry of Education and who is running the Ministry of Culture?

With all this happening, guess what? The Prime Minister – like Jerry Roker – has run out of town, continuing to exercise his governance by ducking, leaving matters unresolved!

We report yinner decide!