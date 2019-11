Mr. Thomas Tommy Saunders of Bimini

NASSAU| We are reporting news out of Bimini right now on the passing of Mr. Thomas Tommy Saunders.

He passed away early this morning. Tommy was also a Stalwart Councilor of the Progressive Liberal Party and a longstanding member of the Bimini Branch.

Today we bid him farewell and pray that our Good and Gracious God grants him rest.