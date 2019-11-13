Jenelle Hollingsworth, 35

Freeport| Bahamas Press is learning a Grand Bahama woman has been missing for nearly three weeks after she was last seen at a Lower Manhattan hotel, according to the NYPD.

NYPD detectives have told BP, Jenelle Hollingsworth, 35, was reported missing from Fairfield Marriott at 100 Greenwich St. in the Financial District on Oct. 24, the NYPD said.

Jenelle about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, according to police.

Jenelle is the daughter of Catholic Deacon Jeff and Jan Hollingsworth.

Anyone having any information please contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential. If you call the Bahamian police the phone might not be working cause they are really most interested in persecutions these days.

We report yinner decide!