Illegal residents selling the donated items given following killer hurricane Dorian!

Police order illegal vendors to remove their operations from around the gym.

NASSAU| Police were not playing outside the Kendal G. K. Isaacs Gym today as illegal nationals were opening a shop and selling the items donated following Hurricane Dorian.

Police were called to a spot near the gym shelter today to remove a number of illegal vendors, who were selling food to persons affected by the killer storm living in the shelter.

And get this: the vendors, who had no license, no health certificate, had not taken a food handling course and also had no work permit, initially refused to leave when requested by authorities.

As back up was being called, they eventually packed up and left. Yinner see why crime is so bad in the capital?

We report yinner decide!