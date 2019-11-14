PHA cannot pay vendors while the PM and crew party like rockstars in the Kingdom of Belgium

PMH.

NASSAU| A big meeting is underway at the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) right now as vendors at the hospitals have not been paid in two whole months!

Inside the meeting, BP is learning the pay delay is due to a newly installed computer system which has glitches.

The bus drivers have not been paid, the lunch vendors hungry and looking for their pay, teachers are getting cut, and BP warns all public service workers come January plenty are going home! Write dat down!

PM Minnis and Crew don’t know what the hell they are doing as they party like rockstars in the Kingdom of Belgium.

We report yinner decide!