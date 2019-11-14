Almost 100 Haitian Migrants were stranded after their vessel ran aground near Inagua…

Some 112 migrants were just shipped out of the country this week – now some 100 slipped back into shore…

Migrants on illegal Haitian vessel rescured.

NASSAU| Shortly after 9:00 pm Tuesday an Operations Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) helo, while on routine patrol detected a number of persons on the southeastern end of Inagua.

On closer inspection, a 30-ft. wooden low profile Haitian migrant vessel with 10 persons onboard was also discovered. Checks along the coastline and nearby bushes uncovered over 100 individuals believed to be Haitian migrants.

These individuals are currently being removed from the remote area in a joint effort by the Royal Bahamas Defence and Police Forces and transferred to the United States Coast Guard Cutter DILIGENCE.

The migrants will be taken to Matthew Town and handed over to Immigration officials for further processing.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains vigilant in defending the territorial integrity of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Just this week some 112 illegal migrants were deported by Immigration officials out of the capital.

