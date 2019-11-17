St. George’s Anglican Church in the Valley gets a new organ

Parish organist Brenda Archer being instructed as the new organ is being installed over the weekend.

NASSAU| BP is learning the sounds of Advent just got better in the Parish of St. George’s in the Valley as that church has installed a new organ.

The new organ arrived last week and was installed over the weekend – all to the joy of organist Brenda Archer.

The work towards a new organ was fast-tracked when the will of the late Ken Perigord read that a $50,000 commitment be advanced for the funding of a new organ at the church. God is GREAT!

The old organ will be delivered to the parish of St. Athanasius’ Church in Lower Deadman’s Cay, Long Island.

We report yinner decide!