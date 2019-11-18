Police tell more on that shooting in Yellow Elder last evening…

POLICE INVESTIGATES SHOOTING INCIDENT – ILLEGAL FIREARMS RECOVERED – 3 MALES IN CUSTODY

NASSAU| The swift action of alert police officers has led to the recovery of two illegal firearms from the streets of New Providence, and three men were taken into custody, in connection with a shooting incident Sunday 17th November, 2019.

According to reports, shortly after 8:00pm, Mobile Division and South Central Division Officers were patrolling in the area of Yellow Elder Gardens when they heard gunshots being fired.

As Officers were proceeding to the area where the gunshots were heard, they encountered a Black Honda Stream with three men inside. The men, upon seeing the officers, discharged gunshots in the direction of the officers and speed away. Officers gave chase and a short distance away, the driver of the Honda Stream crash into a utility pole and into another police vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered an AK 47 rifle and a .45 pistol.

The men were taken into custody.

A short time later, police discovered that a male had been shot in Yellow Elder Gardens. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in serious condition.

