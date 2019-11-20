Double shooting in Pinewood last night has left a male dead! Homicide #95 recorded by BP….

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now recorded homicide #95 taking place in the Pinewood Gardens community on Tuesday night.

Police nor the press reported this but your BP is on the job 24/7!

We can confirm that trouble started in that part of town when two males were shot on Ashe Lane in the Pinewood Gardens community around 11pm Tuesday.

The pair was taken to hospital where one died shortly after and the other is listed in stable condition. The police never reported the matter to the press and they really don’t give a damn.

Anyway, crime is down and we say crime reporting is down.

The last homicide recorded #94 was in the community of Ashley Close off Hawk Ridge Road, Carmichael Road. There victim 32-year-old Antonio Saunders came home with his girlfriend around 1am when, out of nearby bushes, he was ambushed by a lone gunman who shot him multiple times.

