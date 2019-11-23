How much on insurance did Equinor collect for Hurricane Dorian in East End Grand Bahama?

Damage and massive oil spill at Equinor oil reserves in East End Grand Bahama.

Freeport| No one has asked Equinor operators on Grand Bahama how much they collected from the insurance firm following its losses from Hurricane Dorian. And, we wonder why?

Ya think the Bahamas supposed to get a portion of that big payout following the massive damage to the environment? And why you think the Government we hire is not saying much?

Has the government done an environmental impact following the destruction in that part of Grand Bahama? And if yes, what did the report say?

How much did Peter Turnquest or Hubert Minnis collect from Equinor for their silence?

