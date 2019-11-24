Bill Murray lands in the Bahamas for Thanksgiving…

Bill Murray arriving in New Providence

BP BREAKING| American Academy Award-winning actor, comedian, filmmaker, and writer Bill Murray arriving in New Providence today en route to Cargill Creek Andros for his prized bonefishing Thanksgiving week holiday.

Murray first rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, a series of performances that earned him his first Emmy Award, and later starred in comedy films including Meatballs (1979), Caddyshack (1980), Stripes (1981), Tootsie (1982), Ghostbusters (1984), Scrooged (1988), Ghostbusters II (1989), What About Bob? (1991), and Groundhog Day (1993). He also co-directed Quick Change (1990).

We at BP say Welcome!!! Enjoy!