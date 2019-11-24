DAVIS: Country’s public finances are on a fiscal cliff

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

Opposition Leader the Hon. Philip Brave Davis addresses the media on the current fiscal affairs of the country.

Opining that the country’s public finances are on a fiscal cliff, the Opposition Leader called for greater civil society participation in the governance of this country in the form of the establishment of an Economic Advisory Council with broad-based membership to review public finances and advise the government on social and economic policy issues impacting ordinary Bahamians and the Bahamian economy.

Mr. Davis also called on business owners who are owed substantive VAT refunds to contact him confidentially so that their matters can be addressed with the Prime Minister.

He said that these payment delays are causing much economic hardship to businesses as cash liquidity is inaccessible, resulting in business closures and lay-offs.

The press conference was held at the PLP’s Headquarters on Sunday, 24 November 2019 at 2pm.