Popular Social Media activist prepares for surgery following a freak accident…

Kendle Colebrooke KCX and the Enough Movement in hospital.

NASSAU|Bahamas Press is reporting tonight a popular social media activist Kendle Colebrook out of Grand Bahama Island has suffered injuries following a freak accident as he attempted to board an aircraft last on week Thursday.

Colebroke was headed to Andros for the funeral services of his beloved sister when the unfortunate incident unfolded. He is headed into a corrective surgery today.

He suffered broken bones to his leg in the fall.

The businessman is known for the viral videos, which have rocked the nation in messages seeking accountability within the Government of the Bahamas.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

We report yinner decide!