Major staff unrest at Paradise Atlantis Properties this Thanksgiving!

Nassau| Staff at the premier hotel property in the country have walked off the job in protest this morning.

The Housekeeping Department at Atlantis withdrew their labour this Thanksgiving; on the biggest tourism booking day in the year. The situation must be serious to force this kind of action, which caught everyone by surprise.

The workers are striking, picketing and marching around the property.

Meanwhile, PM Minnis and team are punch drunk following the decision by the courts yesterday in the Shane Gibson case.

