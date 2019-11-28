NIB Staff has walked off the job!

Workers at NIB outside the Board’s Head Office.

BP BREAKING| BP team is right now outside the headquarters of the National Insurance Board where staff at the Social Security Agency have all walked off the job there and are assembling at the front of the headquarters for a rally.

Early this morning workers at Atlantis property on Paradise Island walked off the job this Thanksgiving holiday. Disgruntled hotel workers picketed outside several towers at Atlantis resort this morning in response to recent shift changes and other unresolved issues.

It is getting rough around here.