Young woman raped, beaten and murdered found dead on the beach behind Stokes Cabana property – Homicide #98

NASSAU| Police are tightlipped following the discovery of the 98th homicide victim in the eastern end of the island.

The young woman identified by BP as, Kenrica Rolle, of Nassau Village was found dead behind the well-known Stokes Cabana property on Yamacraw Beach yesterday morning.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said the woman, believed to be in her early to mid-20s, was found partially nude, emerged in water on the beach shortly after 7 am. It is believed the woman was raped and killed in the area.

“Officers on examining the body noticed some injuries which suggest it may be caused by blunt force [trauma],” said Cash at the scene of the incident.

“We don’t know the motive behind this latest homicide. Of course, we suspect the body may have been here for quite some time, based on the condition of the body.

“We are appealing to members of the public who would visit this area, if they have any information, to contact the police.”

