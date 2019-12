FlamingoAir in bushes off Black Point runway.

EXUMA| We have a report out of Exuma where a FlamingoAir has run off the runway in Black Point.

The aircraft made its landing after traveling from Fort Lauderdale into Exuma before its tire burst as it landed causing the ordeal.

With passengers all shaken up we can report everyone is safe and there were no injuries.

