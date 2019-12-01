He’s Backkkk – PM Minnis posts his relative in charge!

Former disgraced NIB Managing Director Algernon Cargill now working with NEMA/ Aviation/!

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis today announced members of the leadership team that will head up The Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

The Hon. Kay Forbes-Smith will serve as the Authority’s Managing Director. Mr. John-Michael Clarke and Mr. Algernon Cargill will serve as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, of the Authority’s Board of Directors.

“I thank both [Mr. Clarke and Mr. Cargill] for agreeing to serve in these capacities and for their work in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian,” said Prime Minister Minnis. “I am pleased that the Hon. Kay Forbes-Smith has agreed to serve in this capacity.”

We only want to know one thing…how much is Cargill being paid with all these posts?