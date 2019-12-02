A man recently released from a US Prison murders in Brian Lester Evans in Golden Gates during a row over a drug sale!

Homicide #99 recorded this evening…

Homicide victim #99, we can confirm, is one Brian Lester Evans, 29-years-old, of #4 Palm Breeze.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a homicide in the community of Golden Gates tonight raising the murder count to 99 for the year.

Now, police have not yet reported the incident but we are told the male victim and the alleged accused are like family and both are known to police. Sources tell us the deceased had constantly harassed the alleged killer who had just been released from a US prison and returned to The Bahamas.

This crime scene unfolded at a home just in the back of St. Gregory’s Anglican Church off Carmichael Road.

On arrival to the scene, police were pointed to the lifeless body of a dark male with braids lying face-up on the porch of house #18. The murder victim had suffered from two shots to the chest.

Evans was shot at the residence of his girlfriend’s brother on Dominica Way. Sources tell us the argument was over the sale of some dangerous drugs.

The incident unfolded some time after 6:30 pm. It is still unknown if the suspect is in custody.

Police constantly suggest crime is down, but, as we constantly say, crime reporting is down!

