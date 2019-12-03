Big stealing inside cash accounts at WSC new Mall at Marathon location!

ATTENTION MR. ADRIAN GIBSON ATTENTION SIR… ATTENTION MR. WATER MINISTER ATTENTION…

NASSAU| What the hell is this Speak Up Bahamas is hearing? It is being alleged Sir that thousands of customers accounts at the WSC have been compromised.. and that an employee allegedly VOIDED cash payments of these accounts and stole the money.

Mr. Gibson Sir, with all due respect, don’t you think that the people dem need to hear from you on this matter! If only to confirm or deny these allegations?!… It is alleged Sir that the employee suspected of this theft is a HUGE FNM supporter and the police have yet to be called into the corporation.

Mr. Minister Sir, I understand you are the Minister known to have ZERO tolerance when it comes to anyone breaking the law, and any persons within your employed who are suspected of stealing, you usually call in the popos right away, and announce to the public that you are conducting an investigation on your suspicion of persons stealing the people’s money or products. http://www.tribune242.com/news/2017/dec/19/water-theft-probe-police-investigate/

WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson must explain how a WSC satellite office in the mall opened by him was leaking thousands in cash payments and voided on accounts!

So we need some answers, Mr. Water Minister, how many customers may have been affected by this alleged criminal activity? We are hearing thousands of accounts may have been subjected to this alleged crime.

I HAVE A FRIEND RIGHT NOW WHO COMPLAINED THAT HER WATER BILL HAS JUMPED TO $700 PER MONTH, and ONLY SHE & HER SON LIVES IN A 2 BEDROOM CONDO!

Another person, A landlord, reported to Speak Up that his Water bill is around $1100 per Month from the usual $300 every 3 months … what is going on? Could this be because of the alleged theft at the corporation? And have anyone else experienced a huge jump in their water bill, and have spent hundreds maybe thousands trying to find a leak, and were told you have no leak?

Mr. Gibson Sir, the silence of your voice is deafening!

Hope you don’t think that I’m Calling you out Sir, but I’m calling you up, to Speak Up Mr. Gibson, Speak Up and bring some clarity to this situation, Sir!

Thanking you in advance Sir, for your speedy address to this alleged crime at the people’s WSC.