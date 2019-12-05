Cabinet agrees to pay former Senate President One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars – $150,000!

This is how problems do start right here. Senate President K. Forbes Smith.

Nassau| The Minnis Cabinet has agreed to pay former Senate President K. Forbes-Smith $150,000 [One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars] a year in her new role as Managing Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, cabinet conclusions confirm.

Prime Minister The Most Hon. Hubert Minnis announced Forbes-Smith’s resignation from the Senate on Sunday, but never mentioned a word about her new salary.

In fact, it was PM Minnis who said when elected that these huge salaries were a thing of the past under his government. So what happened here?

PM Minnis, at the time of the announcement, said the former Senate President brought “tremendous management experience” included work in the private sector in human resources and training, business and economic development, public relations, marketing and corporate affairs, as well as work in government as local government councilor and parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama.

“Because of her background and professional experience, she also appreciates the importance of communicating the work and progress of the authority to the Bahamian people, various stakeholders, and the press,” he said.

The real question we have for the PM is this: What other salary/contract in the Government is Forbes-Smith collecting?

