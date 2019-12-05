Cuban Ambassador Makes Courtesy Call on Acting Commander Defence Force

Captain Raymond King, Acting Commander Defence Force presents a plaque to His Excellency Alejandro Garcia del Toro, Cuban Ambassador during his visit to HMBS Coral Harbour.

His ExcellencyAlejandro Garcia del Toro, Cuban Ambassador to The Bahamas recently paid a courtesy call on Acting Commander Defence Force, Captain Raymond King, at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Coral Harbour Base.

His Excellency Alejandro Garcia del Toro replaces Mrs. Ismara M. Vargas-Walter, who demitted office in October after serving as the Cuban Ambassador to The Bahamas for almost four years.

The Bahamas and Cuba established diplomatic relations on November 30, 1974. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Republic of Cuba have since partnered together in the fight against illicit maritime activities. In October 2018, Cuban Border Patrol assisted the US Coast Guard and RBDF in the apprehension of three Dominican “motherships” with 124 fishermen after they attempted to flee in Cuban waters.

During his visit at the Defence Force Base, Mr. Garcia del Toro met with Captain King, and both officials discussed matters of mutual interests. The Cuban Ambassador was presented with a pleasantry following his visit.