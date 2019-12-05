Missing Grand Bahama woman in New York was found today in a coffee shop

Missing Bahamian Jenelle Hollingsworth has been found alive in New York.

New York| Well, Bahamas Press is now learning missing Bahamian Jenelle Hollingsworth has been found alive in New York.

The Grand Bahama native has been missing for weeks after she left a hotel in that American city. An avid BP reader who saw her frequenting a coffee shop in the area recognized her.

The New Yorker telephoned the NYPD which responded that they didn’t know anyone who fit her current description. The man then contacted her friends online last night and shared where she frequented and today there was a success.

Physically she appears to be ok but she has been hospitalized at Mount Sinai (west) Hospital for medication and evaluation.

Apparently Jenelle, who does not want to leave the US, changed her look so as to disguise herself. Please continue to pray for her full recovery.

Jenelle is the daughter of Grand Bahamians Jeff and Janice Hollingsworth.

We report yinner decide!