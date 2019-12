Minister Brensil Rolle

BP BREAKING| Minister for National Insurance and the Public Service the Hon. Brensil Rolle has been admitted into Doctor’s Hospital Room #4 tonight.

This breaking news comes as BP is now being called over to the hospital for an urgent visit. We must check to see what gone down and read the medical report.

Rolle had recently returned from a Technology Conference in France. The French Blacklisted the Bahamas just hours after Rolle’s return.

We report yinner decide!