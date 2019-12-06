DAVIS: Don’t Come to ME!

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis being approached by Attorney General Carl Bethel in Bank Lane this past week.

NASSAU| Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis warning the disgraced Attorney General Carl Bethel not to confront him Wednesday on those persecution cases.

Davis warned Bethel long after the FNM came to office that the matters could not stand the test in court and were politically crafted. Millions have been spent in taxpayers’ money and both cases have collapsed!

Bethel now must resign for his role in the matters, along with several of his colleagues, namely MARVIN DAMES AND DUANE SANDS!

Davis also moved a NO CONFIDENCE Motion against Prime Minister Hubert Minnis for his role in deceiving Parliament over the Town Centre Mall incident.