Shutdown of US-owned water plant in Eleuthera by WSC has sparked a serious response by the American Government!

Eleuthera| A serious war has started on Eleuthera after the Water and Sewerage Corporation has decided to shut down an American Reverse Osmosis Operation on the island.

The Board and its juvenile Executive Chairman made the decision that has now thrown the entire country and the tourism product in jeopardy.

Sources on the ground tell us the American operation did not take the decision kindly and filed a complaint with US authorities over the WSC decision.

Well, if anyone knows how our neighbours to the north behave, that decision by the juvenile Executive Chairman and the board was responded to with a threat to withdraw preclearance services in the country.

We are awaiting more information about this developing story. Yinner see why we warned Minnis that ‘churrin’ should not be running WSC?

Rather than figuring out how hundreds of accounts at WSC Mall operations were compromised with a staff member on suspension, the Executive Chairman and Board would rather mess with the Americans. Yinner really want to start a war around here, eh?

We report yinner decide!