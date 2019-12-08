Driver dies on Sunday morning 17 days before Christmas

POLICE INVESTIGATE TRAFFIC FATALITY

Traffic fatality on Tonique Darling Highway.

Nassau| Officers from the Traffic Division in New Providence are investigating a traffic fatality that has left an adult male

dead on Sunday 8th, December, 2019.

According to reports, shortly before 3:00am a male was driving a grey Honda Accord travelling east on Tonique William Darling Highway, when a male driving a white Honda Inspire collided into the rear of the vehicle, resulting in both drivers losing control of their vehicles.

The driver of the Honda Inspire was examined by Paramedics and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

We report yinner decide.