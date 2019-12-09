People keep showing up dead while in the custody of the State!

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018. – FILE PHOTO

FREEPORT| Police on the island of Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 51 year old Haitian

female.

Reports are that on Friday 6th December 2019, shortly after 6:00 pm, a 51-year-old Haitian female who was arraigned and convicted before the Magistrate Court in Freeport on the Immigration Act and awaiting deportation was found unresponsive while in custody suite at the Central Police Station. EMS personnel transported the female to the Rand Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a doctor. Foul play is not suspected in this matter.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are actively investigating this matter.

We report yinner decide!