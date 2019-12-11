Local Minnis claimed signed $8 Billion in Investments includes OBAN which is $5 Billion… Dec 11, 2019 0 61 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter FNM Members keep saying Minnis has signed $8 billion in investments and dey counting Oban which is $5 billion…what is dis? Oban signing on Monday 19th, 2018 has plenty of hidden players who cannot come forth. PM Hubert Minnis and Oban Chairman Peter Kreiger. Satpal Dhunna dem and Oban Energies got VAT exemption before the inner city got it on breadbasket items as promised by PM Minnis. Dhunna, who was a hired actor has since resigned from FAKE OBAN! Meanwhile, files on Oban has gone missing.